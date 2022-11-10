Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.03-$2.05 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on DEI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Douglas Emmett from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Douglas Emmett from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.71.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 3.5 %

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.31. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 215.39%.

In other news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 48,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,851,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,401,587.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $247,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 48,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,401,587.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 345,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,916 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at about $419,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 79.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.