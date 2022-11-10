Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DRXGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,010 ($11.63) to GBX 1,020 ($11.74) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Drax Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 591 ($6.80) to GBX 616 ($7.09) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 990 ($11.40) to GBX 1,010 ($11.63) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $889.20.

Shares of DRXGF opened at $6.39 on Thursday. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.26.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

