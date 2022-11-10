Duality Advisers LP Invests $3.24 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 9,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in PayPal by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 621.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 99,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after buying an additional 85,750 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 8.9% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 505,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,284,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.02.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $78.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $215.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.96.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.