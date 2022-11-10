Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.21 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.90.

Shares of DNB stock opened at $13.08 on Thursday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is -250.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at $366,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth about $359,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth about $348,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 29.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

