Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 50,727 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,069,352 shares.The stock last traded at $32.57 and had previously closed at $29.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BROS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -102.88 and a beta of 2.58.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. Dutch Bros had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,153,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,144,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $3,293,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,453,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,613,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,153,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,144,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,125 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,888 in the last three months. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the second quarter worth $10,332,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,595,000 after acquiring an additional 290,182 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter valued at $15,007,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth about $12,187,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 516,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,541,000 after purchasing an additional 216,194 shares during the period.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

