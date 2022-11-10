E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital lowered shares of E Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of E Automotive from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of E Automotive from C$17.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of E Automotive from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of E Automotive from C$10.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

E Automotive Price Performance

Shares of EINC opened at C$4.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$218.88 million and a PE ratio of -3.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. E Automotive has a twelve month low of C$3.90 and a twelve month high of C$22.35.

E Automotive Company Profile

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

