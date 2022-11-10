E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF) Declares $2.50 Quarterly Dividend

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 2.50 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Shares of ELF opened at C$880.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$883.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$854.18. E-L Financial has a 12-month low of C$780.01 and a 12-month high of C$948.95. The stock has a market cap of C$3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The insurance provider reported C($123.75) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C($1,073.73) million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that E-L Financial will post 0.2478693 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through pooled funds, closed-end investment companies, and other investment companies.

