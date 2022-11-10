Eagle Materials Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Eagle Materials has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Eagle Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 8.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eagle Materials to earn $12.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

NYSE:EXP opened at $121.53 on Thursday. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $101.98 and a 52-week high of $169.15. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 139,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,371,000 after purchasing an additional 90,547 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 37,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.11.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

