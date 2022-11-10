Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (EIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 7th

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Eagle Point Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Eagle Point Income Stock Performance

Eagle Point Income stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. Eagle Point Income has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.37.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eagle Point Income stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. ( NYSE:EIC Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

(Get Rating)

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.