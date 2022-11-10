East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Update

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decline of 89.6% from the October 15th total of 205,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of East Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th.

East Japan Railway Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EJPRY traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 20,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,009. East Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58.

About East Japan Railway

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, casualty insurance, and dry cleaning and other agency services.

