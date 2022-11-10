Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 294.9% from the October 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.09. 13,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,388. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $33.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.50.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.