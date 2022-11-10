Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 294.9% from the October 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.09. 13,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,388. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $33.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.50.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 61.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.