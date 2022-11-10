eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) CAO Brian J. Doerger Sells 4,311 Shares

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,542 shares in the company, valued at $399,714.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,276,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,622,545. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.14. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of eBay

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on eBay from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the second quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in eBay by 2,345.9% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.