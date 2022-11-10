Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.28-$1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Ecolab Stock Up 7.8 %

ECL stock traded up $10.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.63. 1,856,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,159. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.87 and its 200 day moving average is $158.48. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ecolab from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.82.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 125,894 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,504 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 56.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 12.4% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 21.9% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

