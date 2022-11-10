Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.50

Shares of Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMYGet Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 25641 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EDNMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Edenred from €58.00 ($58.00) to €59.00 ($59.00) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Edenred from €54.20 ($54.20) to €54.40 ($54.40) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Edenred from €56.00 ($56.00) to €59.00 ($59.00) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edenred from €56.00 ($56.00) to €57.00 ($57.00) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Edenred from €56.00 ($56.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Edenred Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52.

About Edenred

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

