EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Down 82.1% in October

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the October 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EDRVF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on EDP Renováveis from €24.50 ($24.50) to €23.00 ($23.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on EDP Renováveis from €20.10 ($20.10) to €23.90 ($23.90) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Societe Generale increased their price target on EDP Renováveis from €21.00 ($21.00) to €22.00 ($22.00) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.63.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

EDP Renováveis Stock Performance

EDP Renováveis stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.47. 666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577. EDP Renováveis has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.56.

About EDP Renováveis

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.