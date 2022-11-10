eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Cut to $4.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EHTH. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on eHealth from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on eHealth to $8.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on eHealth from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on eHealth from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40.

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.89 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 31.28%. The business’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eHealth will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in eHealth by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

