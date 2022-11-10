Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $33.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at $613,239.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at $613,239.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 56,700 shares of company stock valued at $839,630 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 72.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,206,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618,487 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,452,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,496,000 after buying an additional 650,715 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 30,784,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,162,000 after buying an additional 625,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,027,000 after buying an additional 1,631,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 15,571,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,349,000 after buying an additional 1,313,013 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

