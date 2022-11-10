Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.95-$7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.65 billion-$7.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.97 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $2.90-$3.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EA. MKM Partners cut Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.76.

Shares of EA traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.30. 2,564,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $146.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $174,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,261. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,432 shares of company stock worth $8,434,946 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 133.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 410 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

