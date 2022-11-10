ELIS Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $65.80 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. In the last week, ELIS has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001897 BTC on major exchanges. ELIS has a total market cap of $65.80 million and approximately $524.01 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,345.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009059 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006395 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00046619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00041557 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00023940 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005668 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00242126 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000132 BTC.

ELIS Profile

XLS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32875526 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $530.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.