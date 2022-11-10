Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Short Interest Update

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the October 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Emerson Radio Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MSN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.54. 57,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,175. Emerson Radio has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.46.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 44.18%. The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter.

Emerson Radio Company Profile

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

