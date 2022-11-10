Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Shares Up 4.2%

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,652 ($19.02) and last traded at GBX 1,648 ($18.98). 268,244 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 298,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,581 ($18.20).

Several research firms have weighed in on EDV. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($33.39) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($28.79) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,255.20 ($25.97).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,603.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,710.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,593.48.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

