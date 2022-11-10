Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Short Interest Update

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 697,300 shares, a growth of 714.6% from the October 15th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 602,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Energy Focus Stock Down 2.1 %

Energy Focus stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,200. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91. Energy Focus has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The construction company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 104.40% and a negative return on equity of 198.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.53% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

