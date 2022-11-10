Enjin Coin Achieves Market Cap of $371.77 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 10th. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $371.77 million and $67.08 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00002113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded down 14% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002831 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $101.83 or 0.00578720 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 47.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,304.17 or 0.30144574 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000324 BTC.
About Enjin Coin
Enjin Coin’s launch date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
