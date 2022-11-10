Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,692 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $110.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $123.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.21.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

