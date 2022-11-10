Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,592 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,592 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $48.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.18. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $68.08.

