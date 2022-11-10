Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,327 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,327 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CHKP. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. OTR Global downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP opened at $127.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.