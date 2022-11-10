Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,816 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Trading Down 1.7 %

SONY stock opened at $75.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $133.75. The stock has a market cap of $93.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.72 and its 200 day moving average is $80.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony Group Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SONY shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

