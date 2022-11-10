Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) EVP Sells $15,958.00 in Stock

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) EVP Lisa M. Nelson sold 100 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $15,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,849.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Equifax Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of EFX opened at $165.12 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,701,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 9.8% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EFX. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $211.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.33.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

