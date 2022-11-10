Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) EVP Sells $15,958.00 in Stock

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFXGet Rating) EVP Lisa M. Nelson sold 100 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $15,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,849.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Equifax Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of EFX opened at $165.12 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,701,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 9.8% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EFX. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $211.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.33.

About Equifax

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

