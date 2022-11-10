Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Algoma Steel Group Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Algoma Steel Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Algoma Steel Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Steel Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$10.75 to C$10.25 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Algoma Steel Group Price Performance

Algoma Steel Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTL opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62. Algoma Steel Group has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $596,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 161,351 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,673,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $659,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.