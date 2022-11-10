Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Trean Insurance Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TIG)

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Trean Insurance Group in a research report issued on Monday, November 7th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Trean Insurance Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Trean Insurance Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Trean Insurance Group from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trean Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Trean Insurance Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trean Insurance Group

NASDAQ:TIG opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04. Trean Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $126.98 million, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trean Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 4,528.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Trean Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Trean Insurance Group by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

Featured Stories

