Eric Benevich Sells 100 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) insider Eric Benevich sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total transaction of $12,536.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,006.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Eric Benevich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Eric Benevich sold 24,593 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $3,082,240.69.

On Monday, October 17th, Eric Benevich sold 4,960 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total value of $549,667.20.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBIX traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.22. The stock had a trading volume of 668,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,281. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $125.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.72 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.58 and a 200 day moving average of $100.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

Several research firms have issued reports on NBIX. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

