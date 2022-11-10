Erickson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Erickson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.7% of Erickson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Erickson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 624,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $428,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $5.63 on Thursday, hitting $142.96. The company had a trading volume of 552,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,457. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.56 and a 200 day moving average of $140.33.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

