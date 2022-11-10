Erickson Financial Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Erickson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 23.3% of Erickson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Erickson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $21,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGK. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK traded up $10.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.50. 29,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,441. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.89 and a twelve month high of $266.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.52.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.