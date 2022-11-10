Ethereum Classic Hits 1-Day Volume of $834.72 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $22.30 or 0.00127391 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and $834.72 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17,495.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000517 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00337344 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00022039 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.65 or 0.00752188 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.72 or 0.00598307 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001000 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005781 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00221682 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001305 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,851,524 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.