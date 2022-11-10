ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:MTUL) Shares Up 1.2%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:MTUL – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.28 and last traded at $17.28. 41 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.
ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.76.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (MTUL)
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
- This Is No Time To Buy D.R. Horton Stock
- Tightly Held Wendy’s Is Undervalued
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.