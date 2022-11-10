ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:MTUL) Shares Up 1.2%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:MTUL – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.28 and last traded at $17.28. 41 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Momentum Factor TR ETN Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.76.

