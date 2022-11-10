Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06), reports. The firm had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.38 million. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 29.95%.

Evolution Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of EPM opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $250.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.11. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.