Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06), reports. The firm had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.38 million. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 29.95%.
Shares of EPM opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $250.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.11. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.
