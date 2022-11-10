Excelerate Energy, Inc. (EE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on December 14th

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Excelerate Energy has a payout ratio of 8.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Excelerate Energy to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

Shares of Excelerate Energy stock opened at 26.50 on Thursday. Excelerate Energy has a 52 week low of 18.31 and a 52 week high of 30.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is 24.53.

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported 0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.19 by 0.59. The company had revenue of 622.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 275.27 million. On average, analysts predict that Excelerate Energy will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 31.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EE. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,948,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,695,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at $5,360,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at $3,113,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,675,000. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

