F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $23.58

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.58 and traded as low as $22.53. F & M Bank shares last traded at $22.97, with a volume of 2,153 shares.

F & M Bank Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.60. The company has a market capitalization of $80.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.39.

Get F & M Bank alerts:

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter. F & M Bank had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 9.22%.

F & M Bank Company Profile

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F & M Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F & M Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.