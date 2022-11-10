F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.55

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.55 and last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 59711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.11.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $379.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Insider Transactions at F.N.B.

In other news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $401,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,779.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David J. Malone sold 29,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $401,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,779.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Orie sold 51,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $652,379.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,626 shares in the company, valued at $275,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in F.N.B. by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.