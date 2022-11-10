F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 783,700 shares, an increase of 394.1% from the October 15th total of 158,600 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 185,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

FSTX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.77. 78,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.20. F-star Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $6.83.

F-star Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FSTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.26). On average, analysts predict that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118 and is being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

