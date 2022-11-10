Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.86-$1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $640.00 million-$660.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $632.36 million. Fabrinet also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.86-$1.93 EPS.

Fabrinet Stock Up 4.0 %

FN traded up $4.66 on Thursday, hitting $121.84. The company had a trading volume of 98,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,346. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.97. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $74.57 and a 12-month high of $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

A number of research firms recently commented on FN. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.90.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,880,551.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,482,057.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,880,551.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,818,755 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fabrinet

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.