Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.86-$1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $640.00 million-$660.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $632.36 million. Fabrinet also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.86-$1.93 EPS.
Fabrinet Stock Up 4.0 %
FN traded up $4.66 on Thursday, hitting $121.84. The company had a trading volume of 98,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,346. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.97. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $74.57 and a 12-month high of $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.00.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Transactions at Fabrinet
In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,880,551.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,482,057.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,880,551.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,818,755 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Fabrinet
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
