Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $541.00 to $614.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fair Isaac traded as high as $558.45 and last traded at $552.48, with a volume of 13173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $443.77.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $545.00 in a report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.80.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 20.8% during the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 841,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,498,000 after buying an additional 144,872 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 253.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,879,000 after purchasing an additional 481,050 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 620,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 26.5% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 490,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,816,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AF Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 21.6% in the second quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 374,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,039,000 after purchasing an additional 66,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

