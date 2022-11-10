Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $541.00 to $614.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fair Isaac traded as high as $558.45 and last traded at $552.48, with a volume of 13173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $443.77.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $545.00 in a report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.80.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac
In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac
Fair Isaac Stock Up 24.1 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 1.23.
About Fair Isaac
Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.
