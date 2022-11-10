Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

FANUY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 25th.

OTCMKTS FANUY opened at $13.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48. Fanuc has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.96.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

