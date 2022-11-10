Fermata Advisors LLC Acquires 1,195 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 26,449 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,712,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $10.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $210.00. The stock had a trading volume of 39,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,381. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $261.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.