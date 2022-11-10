Fermata Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 259.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,168 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.91. 2,987,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,707,600. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $155.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

