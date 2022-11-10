Fermata Advisors LLC Invests $482,000 in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 13.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth $133,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 7.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter worth $274,000. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter worth $282,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.34. 1,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,230. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.66. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

TCBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

