Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) Insider Inderjit Singh Purchases 8,000 Shares of Stock

Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID – Get Rating) insider Inderjit Singh purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$7.10 ($4.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,784.00 ($36,872.73).

Inderjit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Inderjit Singh bought 2,962 shares of Fiducian Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$6.98 ($4.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,665.87 ($13,419.40).

On Monday, October 24th, Inderjit Singh bought 5,000 shares of Fiducian Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$6.20 ($4.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,995.00 ($20,126.62).

On Thursday, October 27th, Inderjit Singh bought 3,662 shares of Fiducian Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$6.74 ($4.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,667.23 ($16,017.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 11th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from Fiducian Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.15. Fiducian Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Fiducian Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Australia. It operates through Funds Management, Financial Planning, Corporate Services, and Platform Administration segments. The company provides investor directed portfolio and separately managed accounts services; and acts as the trustee of fiducial superannuation services.

