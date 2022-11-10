Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Buys 841 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $7.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $195.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,660. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.98.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

