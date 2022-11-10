Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 109.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,377,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,458,000 after buying an additional 70,653 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,124,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,879,000 after purchasing an additional 308,911 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,523,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,124,000 after purchasing an additional 930,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,221,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,879,000 after acquiring an additional 324,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,842 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.48. 112,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,254,873. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.56. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

