First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott to Buy

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $39.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $33.50.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of First Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Stephens increased their price objective on First Bancshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Bancshares currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

First Bancshares Stock Performance

FBMS opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.36. The company has a market cap of $789.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $42.80.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBMS. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,526,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in First Bancshares by 24.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 750,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,264,000 after buying an additional 146,414 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancshares by 216.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 129,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancshares by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,122,000 after acquiring an additional 86,597 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 52,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.